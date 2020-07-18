England vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Score Day 3: Windies 32/1, trails by 437 runs

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of Day 3 of the second Test match between England and West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

- Stumps Day 2: West Indies 32/1 after 14 overs 1st Innings (Brathwaite 6, Joseph 14) Windies trail by 437 runs.

A grafting century from Dom Sibley and an increasingly belligerent one by Ben Stokes put England in control on day two of the second test against West Indies on Friday.

Opener Sibley completed his second test century shortly before lunch, eventually falling for 120, while Stokes cut loose after it before going for 176 as England declared on 469-9.

Sam Curran trapped West Indies opener John Campbell lbw for 12 in a tricky session before stumps to leave the visitor on 32-1 -- 437 runs in arrears.

Michael Holding: Bio-secure protocols should be a little more logical

Michael Holding has questioned the bio-secure protocols put in place by the England and Wales Cricket Board for England and West Indies to tackle the COVID-19 threat during the ongoing Test series.

Jofra Archer was axed from the second Test on Thursday after breaking the team protocol to visit his home in Brighton after the first Test. He will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period.

Stokes says England players must give Archer their full support

England vice-captain Ben Stokes said the team would be there to support fast bowler Jofra Archer after he was excluded from this week's second test against West Indies for breaching bio-secure protocols.

Archer was left out on Thursday morning after breaking the rules by going to his flat in Brighton following the series opener in Southampton last week.

England’s handling of Joe Denly was atrocious - Kevin Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has termed England’s handling of Joe Denly as “atrocious.”

Denly was an attacking batsman and asking him to curb his natural game and then dropping him after his failure in the first Test was “truly abysmal,” Pietersen wrote in a column for BetWay.

Ashley Giles says Jofra Archer's protocol breach could have been 'disaster'

English fast bowler Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have been a “disaster” and ended up costing the board tens of millions of pounds, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles has said.

England dropped Archer from the second Test against the West Indies following the breach, announcing the decision only hours before the start of the match on Thursday.

The ECB did not state the nature of the violation but media reports said the Barbados-born 25-year-old exited the bio-secure bubble to go to his flat in Brighton after the series opener in Southampton.

Atherton labels Archer’s protocol breach 'very foolish'

Former captain Michael Atherton has termed Jofra Archer’s bio-secure bubble breach “very foolish” as his irresponsible act has thrown the team’s plans into disarray ahead of second Test against the West Indies starting on Thursday.

Archer was on Thursday dropped from the second Test against the West Indies for breaking the team’s bio-secure protocol and will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period.

Archer apologised for the lapse, which wasn’t specified in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement but ‘BBC Test Match Special’ said that the speedster had visited his home in Brighton after the first Test.

- Playing XI:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

- England’s Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test against the West Indies starting on Thursday at Old Trafford following a breach of the team’s COVID-19 protocols.

What: West Indies tour of England, 2020

When: July 16-20

Where: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Time in IST: 03:30 PM

Squad:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(WK), Jason Holder(C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(WK), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson

West Indies Tour of England will be aired LIVE only on Sony Six channels from 3.30 pm