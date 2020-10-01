England beats WI in rain-curtailed final T20I, completes cleansweep

In a rain-curtailed final women's T20I at Derby, England defeated West Indies by three wickets to complete a 5-0 clean sweep.

Chasing 42 in five overs, England snuck home with three balls to spare.

After heavy rain lashed and delayed the start for nearly two and a half hours, the host decided to bowl first. Deandra Dottin forced a powerful start, smashing her 100th six in women's T20Is en route to 11 (7b). She fell in the second over to fast bowler Katherine Brunt in her attempt for a big stroke.

Windies captain Stafanie Taylor (15) and Natasha McLean (14 n.o.) were the other main contributors as the side finished at 41 for 3.

Frantic chase

In a frenzied chase, England lost two early wickets as Windies pacer Shamilia Connell removed skipper Heather Knight (4) and Wicket-keeper Amy Jones (0) in a span of three balls in the first over.

Tammy Beaumont (9) was dismissed soon after and England was struggling at 17 for 3.

Connell returned in her second over and helped effect a run-out to remove Nay Sciver (7). Katherine Brunt was dismissed off the very next ball of Connell, skipper Taylor completing a spectacular diving catch at cover as England slumped further.

With seven needed off the final over, England lost two more as Sarah Glenn and Fran Wilson were run-out. However, Shakera Salman bowled two no-balls in a row to hand England a nervy win.

Shamilia Connell was named Player of the Match for her spell of 3 for 14, while leg-spinner Glenn was Player of the Series for her all-round performance.