England vs West Indies: 1st Test, Day two LIVE: Rory Burns, Joe Denly look to rebuild

- Before we get talking about the game, first here's the weather report for today. BBC reports that it is going to be largely cloudy with occasional rain or drizzle at times. However, as the day progresses, it is expected to dry and bright with gentle winds. That's good news!

- Test Cricket is back. But, it was certainly not the kind of start we all wanted. The resumption of cricket saw England and West Indies squaring off on a damp, rainy Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

- STUMPS, DAY 1: ENGLAND 35/1 in 17.4 overs [Joe Denly - 14*(48), Rory Burns - 20*(55); Shannon Gabriel - 1/19(5)]

Here's how the first day's play panned out: England was 35-1 at stumps having faced only 17.4 overs because of light but intermittent rain at Southampton’s Rose Bowl.

Rory Burns was 20 not out and Joe Denly was unbeaten on 14, with Dom Sibley the man out bowled by Shannon Gabriel off the 10th delivery of the day.

England vs West Indies: 1st Test, Day one highlights

Moments before the first ball was bowled, West Indies’ fielding players knelt in the outfield while their England counterparts did the same around the boundary edge in support a movement that has grown since the killing of George Floyd in the United States in May. A Black Lives Matter logo also was on the collar of the test shirts worn by players from both teams.

Squads 1. England : Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. 2. West Indies : Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

What: West Indies tour of England, 2020

Where: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Date: July 08-12

Time: 03:00 PM IST

