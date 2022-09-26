Cricket

England won’t take risks with Buttler before T20 World Cup

Reuters
26 September, 2022 08:49 IST
Jos Buttler of England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England’s limited-overs coach Matthew Mott said Jos Buttler is itching to make his return from injury during their seven-match series in Pakistan but they will not take any risks with the batter so close to the Twenty20 World Cup.

Buttler has not played in the series so far as he recovers from a calf injury he sustained while playing in The Hundred, with the team being led by Moeen Ali.

The World Cup takes place in Australia from October 16-November 13.

“With regard to Jos (Buttler), he’s still a while off, he’s not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to the World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had,” Mott told reporters.

“So, he’s champing at the bit for a game, but we’ll just try and see how we go and maybe in the last game or two we might give him a chance.”

The series is level at 2-2 with the fifth game scheduled for Lahore on Wednesday.

