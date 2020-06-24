Cricket Cricket English County: Surrey, Middlesex to play pre-season friendly from July 26 The pre-season friendly behind closed doors means the English County is likely to begin in August; the match will be streamed live on Surrey's Facebook page. Team Sportstar Mumbai 24 June, 2020 18:19 IST A general view of the Oval, home of Surrey County Cricket Club. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Mumbai 24 June, 2020 18:19 IST In a major development, Surrey annouced on Wednesday that it will play Middlesex in a pre-season friendly at the Kia Oval on July 26 and July 27 in a closed environment. In a statement, the English County side confirmed that the match will be a two-day friendly and will be played with a red ball. "It will pit the two London rivals against each other, as both sides prepare to hopefully return to competitive action the following weekend," the statement read.The action will take place behind closed doors but will be streamed, with a multi-camera production, on the official Surrey Facebook page and kiaoval.com.READ| England adds 3 coaches to help prepare for Windies series Alec Stewart, Surrey CCC Director of Cricket, said “I’m really excited to hopefully see cricket return to the Kia Oval at the end of July and then for the rest of the season.”Even as international cricket will return to England on July 8 as West Indies takes on the home team for a three match Test series, there was no clarity on the future of county cricket. But with two top teams deciding to play a friendly, there's certainly some ray of hope. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos