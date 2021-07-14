Cricket Cricket Morgan back in full-strength England squad for Pakistan T20Is England last week was forced to select an entirely new 18-man ODI squad, captained by the returning Ben Stokes and with nine uncapped players against Pakistan. Reuters 14 July, 2021 16:44 IST Skipper Eoin Morgan is one of nine players who completed self-isolation to be included in the 16-man England T20I squad named on Wednesday (File Photo). - Reuters Photo Reuters 14 July, 2021 16:44 IST England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has returned to the squad for the team's Twenty20 international series with Pakistan following his self-isolation, after three players and four staff members of the one-day side tested positive for COVID-19.England last week was forced to select an entirely new 18-man squad, captained by returning all-rounder Ben Stokes and with nine uncapped players, for three one-day internationals against the same opponent.RELATED | India vs England series to kick off the second edition of World Test Championship Morgan is one of nine players who completed self-isolation to be included in the 16-man T20 squad named on Wednesday.The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said all 16 players and the support staff had returned negative COVID-19 tests to clear them for the series.Paul Collingwood will act as head coach with Chris Silverwood set to take a break, it added. The three-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday. England had clinched the ODI series 3-0.England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :