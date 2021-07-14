Morgan back in full-strength England squad for Pakistan T20Is

England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has returned to the squad for the team's Twenty20 international series with Pakistan following his self-isolation, after three players and four staff members of the one-day side tested positive for COVID-19.

England last week was forced to select an entirely new 18-man squad, captained by returning all-rounder Ben Stokes and with nine uncapped players, for three one-day internationals against the same opponent.

Morgan is one of nine players who completed self-isolation to be included in the 16-man T20 squad named on Wednesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said all 16 players and the support staff had returned negative COVID-19 tests to clear them for the series.

Paul Collingwood will act as head coach with Chris Silverwood set to take a break, it added. The three-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday. England had clinched the ODI series 3-0.