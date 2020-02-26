Faf du Plessis rested, Keshav Maharaj in for ODIs against Australia

Former captain Faf du Plessis will be rested again by South Africa for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday.

Du Plessis has stepped down as Proteas skipper across all three formats in recent weeks, with Quinton de Kock taking charge.

Although the 35-year-old is playing against Australia in the ongoing Twenty20 international series, he missed the clashes with England in the same format earlier in February.

And Du Plessis will be absent again when South Africa returns to 50-over action on Saturday.

"With a busy year and a half in mind, the selectors have opted to give further rest to Faf du Plessis and other senior players, such as Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius, while giving themselves an opportunity to see what some of the country's up and coming talents have to offer," CSA posted on its Twitter page as the squad was announced.

Keshav Maharaj is granted a recall, having last played limited-overs cricket for the Proteas in August 2018.

The 30-year-old left-arm spinner has been a Test regular in recent years but is yet to play T20s for South Africa and has featured in just four ODIs.

Meanwhile, Lutho Sipamla, who debuted against England at the start of the month, and Janneman Malan, with two T20 caps, are among the younger players included, along with Kyle Verreynne.

Verreynne, 22, is yet to feature for his country at senior level.