Fit-again Ishan Porel hopes to get some match time

Bengal pace spearhead Ishan Porel is looking forward to playing a cricket match after nine months in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament starting here on Sunday.

Porel was part of the Kings XI Punjab side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE and travelled with the Indian team as a nets bowler to Australia. However, he could not get a match in those trips.

He returned from Australia due to a hamstring issue and is raring to go after recovering from the injury.

“I missed the Bengal T20 Challenge. Now I am fully charged up to play the Mushtaq Ali tournament,” said Porel.

“The rehab process has been good. After coming from Australia, I went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for 20 days. I am feeling really good and doing well in the nets. I am confident about doing well in the tournament.”

The 22-year-old lanky pacer, an under-19 World Cup winner, said fitness would be his priority. “I have worked more on my fitness. I am trying to be available for all the matches this season. After almost nine months, hopefully I will get a match and do well.”

The young bowler valued his IPL experience. “My motive was to learn and gain experience. I have matured as a player. I have learnt a lot and hope to utilise that in this tournament,” said Porel.