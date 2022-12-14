Cricket

Former England cricketer Flintoff ‘lucky to be alive’ after car crash, says son

The 45-year-old Flintoff received medical care at the scene before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday, with the BBC saying his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Reuters
14 December, 2022 17:50 IST
14 December, 2022 17:50 IST
FILE PHOTO: Flintoff was Man-of-the-Series in the 2005 Ashes for his heroic effort.

FILE PHOTO: Flintoff was Man-of-the-Series in the 2005 Ashes for his heroic effort. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 45-year-old Flintoff received medical care at the scene before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday, with the BBC saying his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff’s son said the 45-year-old was “lucky to be alive” following a car crash during the filming of an episode of BBC’s “Top Gear” show.

The 45-year-old Flintoff, who quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, received medical care at the scene before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday, with the BBC saying his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at Top Gear’s test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

“I’m not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive,” Flintoff’s 16-year-old son Corey told the Daily Mail on Wednesday. “It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”

Flintoff was Man-of-the-Series in the 2005 Ashes for his heroic effort, helping England win its first Ashes in 18 years. After retiring from cricket, he had one professional bout as a boxer. 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us