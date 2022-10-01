Cricket

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine set for grade cricket return

Paine last year stepped down as Australia Test captain before the Ashes over a historical investigation into sexually explicit texts to a female colleague.

01 October, 2022 10:49 IST
Tasmania’s Tim Paine was appointed captain in 2018 following Steve Smith’s ban over a ball-tampering scandal.

Tasmania's Tim Paine was appointed captain in 2018 following Steve Smith's ban over a ball-tampering scandal.

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine will return to action on Sunday when he takes the field for University of Tasmania against New Town at Kingston on Sunday in a premier league 50-over game.

“He’s looking forward to playing and we’re thrilled to have him back,” Damien Wright, coach of University, Paine’s junior club, told Australian Associated Press. “He’s as fit as he’s ever been. Mentally, he’s in a really good place as well. From all reports he’s been training the house down.

“I see him quite regularly. He knows there’s a bit of hype around it. It’s a great story – he’s still got plenty of cricket left in him, we believe.”

Paine last year stepped down as Australia Test captain before the Ashes over a historical investigation into sexually explicit texts to a female colleague. Tasmania's Paine was appointed captain in 2018 following Steve Smith's ban over a ball-tampering scandal.

Cricket Tasmania said the incident occurred in November 2017. Paine made his first Test appearance for Australia in seven years on 23 November 2017 against England in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

