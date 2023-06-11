Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head

Mishra, a former DGP in Haryana, retired from service in 2020 and will replace incumbent Shabbir Khandawala, who has completed his tenure of three years.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 23:41 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra has been appointed as the new head of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit for a period of three years.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra has been appointed as the new head of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit for a period of three years. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra has been appointed as the new head of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit for a period of three years. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra has been appointed as the new head of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit for a period of three years.

ALSO READ
Tendulkar questions Ashwin’s WTC final exclusion; Gavaskar, Shastri put spotlight on shot selection after India’s loss

Mishra, a former DGP in Haryana, retired from service in 2020 and will replace incumbent Shabbir Khandawala, who has completed his tenure of three years.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already sent him a joining letter and he is expected to take charge from July 1. His appointment will be valid till 2026.

Related Topics

BCCI /

Jay Shah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India ends Pro League 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 win against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head
    PTI
  3. Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam, beats Ruud in French Open final
    AP
  4. Djokovic vs Ruud HIGHLIGHTS, French Open 2023 men’s final: Novak wins in straight sets, clinches third Roland-Garros title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Please take your seats: Empty stands at French Open disappoint again
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head
    PTI
  2. Tendulkar questions Ashwin’s WTC final exclusion; Gavaskar, Shastri put spotlight on shot selection after India’s loss
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit after India’s WTC final loss: Experienced batters couldn’t get big runs and that cost us
    Ashwin Achal
  4. WTC final: Rude awakening for India as Boland scripts title win for Australia
    Ashwin Achal
  5. TNPL 2023 set to begin on June 12; impact player rule, DRS make debut
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India ends Pro League 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 win against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head
    PTI
  3. Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam, beats Ruud in French Open final
    AP
  4. Djokovic vs Ruud HIGHLIGHTS, French Open 2023 men’s final: Novak wins in straight sets, clinches third Roland-Garros title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Please take your seats: Empty stands at French Open disappoint again
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment