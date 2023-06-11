Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head

Published : Jun 11, 2023 23:41 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra has been appointed as the new head of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit for a period of three years. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra has been appointed as the new head of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit for a period of three years.

Mishra, a former DGP in Haryana, retired from service in 2020 and will replace incumbent Shabbir Khandawala, who has completed his tenure of three years.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already sent him a joining letter and he is expected to take charge from July 1. His appointment will be valid till 2026.