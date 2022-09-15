Cricket

Former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf passes away

Rauf was a member of the ICC Elite Umpire Panel from 2006 to 2013.

Team Sportstar
15 September, 2022 07:16 IST
File image of Rauf.

File image of Rauf. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former International Cricket Council umpire and former Pakistan first class player Asad Rauf passed away aged 66 on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

Rauf officiated 170 international matches in his top flight umpiring career. The 170 matches includes 49 Tests, 98 ODIs and 23 T20Is.

He was also a member of the ICC Elite Umpire Panel from 2006 to 2013.

Pakistani wicket keeper-batter Kamran Akmal took to twitter to convey his condolences. “Sad to know about the news of former ICC umpire Asad Rauf’s demise” he wrote.

Rauf has played 71 first-class matches as a middle-order batter, scoring 3,423 runs at an average of 28.76 that included three centuries and 22 half centuries.

Cricket match match-fixing and spot-fixing allegations tarnished Rauf’s career, and in February 2016, he was sentenced to a five-year suspension after being found guilty of corruption.

