Former New Zealand cricketer Bruce Murray passes away

A right-handed batter, Murray played 13 Tests for the Blackcaps, scoring 598 runs at an average of 23.92 between 1968 and 1971.

10 January, 2023 13:51 IST
Bruce Murray, a former New Zealand cricketer, passed away aged 82. A right-handed batter, Murray played 13 Tests for the Blackcaps, scoring 598 runs at an average of 23.92 between 1968 and 1971.

He is only one of three international cricketers to take a wicket and not concede any runs when he bowled an over against India in the third Test in Wellington in 1968, dismissing opener Syed Abid Ali.

Murray was also part of the New Zealand squad which toured Pakistan in 1969 for the first time. His highest score of 90 came in the Lahore Test. New Zealand won the Test by five wickets and the series 1-0, marking its first series win away from home.

A right-handed batter, Murray also played 102 first-class matches and scored 6257 runs at an average of 35.55, including six hundreds.

Following his footsteps, granddaughters Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr took up cricket and represented New Zealand in international cricket.

