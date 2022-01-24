Former Pakistan Test cricketer Aftab Baloch passes away

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Aftab Baloch, who is remembered for his innings of 428 in a first class match in 1970s, died aged 68 on Monday.

He is remembered for an innings of 428 runs (584 minutes, 25x4) he scored against Balochistan as captain of the Sindh team in 1973-74 in a first class match in Karachi.

Sindh declared their innings on 951 for 7 in the match.

Baloch featured in two Tests for Pakistan. He made his Test debut at the age of 16 against New Zealand in 1969.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam, Joe Root ICC cricketers of the year

He scored 25 in his debut Test and had to wait for six years before playing for Pakistan again against the West Indies, scoring 12 and 60 not out.

He was never picked to play for Pakistan again.

Baloch had also served in management positions and was a selector with the Pakistan junior and A teams.