ICC to discuss four-day Tests in March despite growing criticism

The ICC’s cricket committee is set to discuss the four-day Test proposal in March despite growing criticism from the world’s leading players including India skipper Virat Kohli.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who heads the cricket committee, said the proposal will be discussed in the next round of the ICC meetings, to held in Dubai from March 27-31.

“Since I am part of the committee, I can’t tell what I am thinking about it (proposal) at the moment. We will discuss it in the meeting and let you know,” Kumble said. Andrew Strauss, Rahul Dravid, Mahela Jayawardene and Shaun Pollock are also on the committee.

READ| Virat Kohli not in favour of four-day Tests

The proposal, which has been floated for the 2023-2031 cycle, has not gone down well with the greats of the game including Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

However, member boards from England and Australia are open to the idea while BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly has said that “it is too early” to talk about it.

Against four-day Test

Ahead of the three-match T20 series opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati last week, Kohli made his stance very clear.

"Day-night [cricket] is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and creating excitement around it, but it can't be tinkered around too much. I don't believe so."

"Day-night cricket is the most that needs to be changed about Test cricket, according to me. I mean then you're purely going to be talking about getting the numbers in and entertainment." Leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has termed the idea “ridiculous“.

READ| Glenn McGrath in favour of 'traditional' five-day Tests

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is the latest leading voice to air his disapproval of four-day Test matches.

"I understand there is a commercial side to it, saving money and things like that and how they would start on a Thursday to finish on Sunday.

"I'd like to hear the other reasons behind it. I don't understand it enough and I'm very much a traditionalist, so if something's not really badly broken then why do we need to fix it or change it?" Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, Test greats Shane Warne, Mark Taylor and Michael Vaughan are in favour of the shake-up. The ICC is likely to formally consider four-day Test cricket later in 2020 in order to free up calendar that is clogged with too many matches and T20 leagues.