Which record of Garfield Sobers did West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite break during second Test vs Bangladesh

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite made history on Saturday by surpassing Garfield Sobers to become the first West Indian to play 86 consecutive Test matches.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 09:31 IST , KINGSTON, Jamaica - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite looks on during a nets session.
West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite looks on during a nets session. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite looks on during a nets session. | Photo Credit: AP

Kraigg Brathwaite became the first West Indian to play 86 consecutive Test matches, surpassing the legendary Garfield Sobers, who played 85.

Brathwaite, debuting in 2011, has not missed a Test since 2014. He achieved this milestone while leading the West Indies against Bangladesh in the second Test at Sabina Park, a match delayed by five hours due to a wet outfield.

Reflecting on his achievement before his 96th Test overall, Brathwaite expressed gratitude, saying, “It means a lot... Test cricket is the real test. At the end, I will feel like I’ve done a really good job for the West Indies.”

The global record for consecutive Test matches is held by England’s Alastair Cook, with 159 from 2006 to 2018.

West Indies retained its winning XI from the first Test, while Bangladesh, batting first, introduced opener Shadman Islam and fast bowler Nahid Rana.

