Former India coach Kirsten to help Netherlands in T20 World Cup

Former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten has been brought in to bolster the Netherlands coaching staff ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Veteran Australia all-rounder Dan Christian will also be part of its set-up as the Dutch look to cause some upsets in its fourth consecutive World Cup.

Kirsten previously worked with the Netherlands in 2021 during the Super League series against Ireland and hosted them for a training camp at his academy in Cape Town prior to leaving for Australia.

“I really enjoyed working with the Dutch team in Cape Town and I look forward to joining them as a consultant in the T20 World Cup,” he said in a statement late Tuesday.

“I was impressed with the level of skill and professionalism during the camp. They will be ready and determined to make an big impact at the T20 World Cup.”

After an illustrious career as an opener with South Africa, Kirsten led India to the 2011 World Cup title in the 50-over format then steered the Proteas to become the number one Test side in the world.

He was most recently mentor of the Gujarat Titans team that won the Indian Premier League in its first season this year.

“Gary brings incredible experience and knowledge to both players and support staff which will be a great asset for the team during the tournament,” said head coach Ryan Cook.

Christian is also a valuable addition, with intimate knowledge of Australian conditions.

“I am confident that the addition of Dan to the coaching group will be of great benefit to the players and staff,” added Cook.

The Dutch are in Group A of the preliminary round alongside United Arab Emirates, Namibia and Sri Lanka.

They need to finish in the top two to progress to the Super 12 round-robin stage and begin the tournament with a match against the UAE in Geelong on Sunday.