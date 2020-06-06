Cricket Cricket Boycott leaves BBC’s Test commentary team after 14 years Geoffrey Boycott made the call ahead of next month’s home series against the West Indies, which marks the resumption of international cricket. PTI London 06 June, 2020 12:48 IST Geoffrey Boycott has ended his 14-year long association with BBC’s Test Match Special commentary team. - REUTERS PTI London 06 June, 2020 12:48 IST Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott, who is 79, has ended his 14-year long association with BBC’s Test Match Special commentary team citing concerns arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.Boycott made the call ahead of next month’s home series against the West Indies, which marks the resumption of international cricket. Michael Holding: Fast bowlers need to be aggressive, not angry “I would like to thank @bbctms @BBCSport for a wonderful 14 years. I have thoroughly enjoyed it and just love cricket with a passion. I also wish to thank all those that have said how much they have enjoyed my commentary and for those that haven’t- too bad,” Boycott wrote on Twitter.“My contract with BBC finished end of last summer. I would loved to continue but need to be realistic & honest with myself. Covid-19 has made the decision for both of us.”Boycott said his age and a quadruple heart bypass surgery was also behind his decision. The England-West Indies series will be played in a highly protected bio-secure environment to combat the coronavirus threat. Who is the best Test cricket captain of them all? “Recently I had a quadruple heart by-pass and at 79 am the wrong age to be commentating in a bio secure area trapped all day in confined spaces with the same people- even if some of those commentators I regard as friends and others I admire,” Boycott added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos