Glenn Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday became the 13th cricketer from the Big Bash League to test positive for COVID-19.

Maxwell’s positive test was confirmed on Wednesday morning through a rapid antigen test which he had taken following his side’s contest against Renegades on Monday, according to cricket.com.au. He also underwent a PCR test and is currently awaiting its result.

Meanwhile, the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the BBL continues with the Renegades becoming the fifth club to report a positive case.

Three other BBL clubs have reported positive COVID-19 cases, forcing Brisbane Heat on Tuesday to withdraw from its match against the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday. The BBL organisers are desperately trying to keep the tournament going despite a surge in COVID-19 cases across the league.