Stokes' England reminds me of the Aussie side of my era: McGrath

There were flights of pigeons flying around the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai on Wednesday as cricket’s very own ‘Pigeon’, Glenn McGrath stood assessing his wards with an eager eye.

McGrath, Director of Cricket at the foundation, was as composed with his words as he was with the ball as he sat down for a chat after the first session of his second periodical training this year.

The Australian pace bowling legend expressed great pride in the way his trainees have performed in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“All the MRF trainees have done well. Mukesh [Choudhary] was impressive. Same with Avesh [Khan], Khaleel [Ahmed] and Prasidh [Krishna]. I think 19 of our boys were involved in this season. It is one thing to come here and learn and it is another thing to execute it in the middle,” he said.

Speaking about England’s win over New Zealand on Tuesday, McGrath highlighted the impact of Ben Stokes' captaincy and the influence of Brendon McCullum.

“He [Stokes] is an aggressive cricketer and he is bringing his brand of cricket into his captaincy. And it has also helped Root to play without pressure,” the three-time ODI World Cup winner said.

When asked about James Anderson going past the 650-wicket mark in Tests, Mcgrath said, “For a fast bowler to take 650 wickets is just amazing. It just shows his longevity and work ethic. An incredible achievement.”

McGrath, expressing his confidence in the Indian side against England for the Test match next month, said, “They have been there, they have played there so they have the experience. It will be interesting because England is playing a very positive brand of cricket; reminds me a bit of the Aussie side of my era. India will have to be on their toes against them.”