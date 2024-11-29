WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope In NZ vs ENG 1st Test

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips added another stunning catch to his growing resume during Day 2 of the first Test against England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
He broke the formidable 151-run partnership between Harry Brook and Ollie Pope (77) with a moment of brilliance in the field.
Off a short delivery from Tim Southee, Pope unleashed a powerful cut shot, but Phillips, diving to his right, pulled off an unbelievable one-handed catch to dismiss the batter and turn the tide for New Zealand.
