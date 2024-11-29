 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope In NZ vs ENG 1st Test

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has added another stunning catch to his growing resume.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 10:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips broke the formidable 151-run partnership between Harry Brook and Ollie Pope (77) with a moment of brilliance in the field. 
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips broke the formidable 151-run partnership between Harry Brook and Ollie Pope (77) with a moment of brilliance in the field.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips broke the formidable 151-run partnership between Harry Brook and Ollie Pope (77) with a moment of brilliance in the field.  | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips added another stunning catch to his growing resume during Day 2 of the first Test against England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

He broke the formidable 151-run partnership between Harry Brook and Ollie Pope (77) with a moment of brilliance in the field.

Off a short delivery from Tim Southee, Pope unleashed a powerful cut shot, but Phillips, diving to his right, pulled off an unbelievable one-handed catch to dismiss the batter and turn the tide for New Zealand.

Related Topics

Glenn Phillips /

England vs New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope In NZ vs ENG 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2032 Olympics: Australian sporting bodies welcome $250m govt funding boost
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE score: Brook scores hundred; England loses five wickets; New Zealand 348 all out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympics: Second review of Brisbane 2032 stadiums and venues launched
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2024/25: ‘Hot fight’ as unbeaten Bayern visits Dortmund fortress
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope In NZ vs ENG 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: India record in pink-ball Tests, most runs, wickets in day-night matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs SL, Test 1: South Africa in control after Sri Lanka crashes to 42 all out on Day 2
    AFP
  4. Siddarth Kaul announces retirement from cricket in India
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs SL: Sri Lanka bowled out for its lowest total in Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope In NZ vs ENG 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2032 Olympics: Australian sporting bodies welcome $250m govt funding boost
    Reuters
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE score: Brook scores hundred; England loses five wickets; New Zealand 348 all out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympics: Second review of Brisbane 2032 stadiums and venues launched
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2024/25: ‘Hot fight’ as unbeaten Bayern visits Dortmund fortress
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment