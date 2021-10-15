Grant Bradburn steps down as Pakistan's Head of High Performance Coaching

Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn has stepped down as Pakistan's Head of High-Performance Coaching to pursue new opportunities, ending a three-year stint in the country.

The former New Zealand Test spinner also served as Pakistan's fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020, before taking on the development of coaching responsibilities.

"It has been an honour and privilege to serve Pakistan, providing challenge and support, to drive the players, coaches and teams forward. I will leave PCB grateful for the wonderful opportunities and the experiences I have gained," Bradburn was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Bradburn is the fifth high-profile resignation since former Test captain Ramiz Raja took charge as PCB chief.

Soon after Ramiz was elected, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned. PCB CEO Wasim Khan also resigned soon after.

'Time to prioritise family'

The 55-year-old Bradburn said the COVID-19 regulations had made it difficult for him to spend time with his family.

"My wife Maree and three children have also sacrificed a lot in allowing me to serve Pakistan cricket. Covid-19 regulations made it challenging for them to visit Pakistan and feel the warmth, love and friendship this country offers. It is now time for me to prioritise family and move forward to the next coaching challenge."

An off-spinner who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs from 1990 to 2001 for New Zealand, Bradburn also coached New Zealand A and New Zealand U-19. He had been handed the responsibility of raising the overall standard of player support personnel across all the high-performance centres of the country.

Director, High Performance, Nadeem Khan said: “Grant served Pakistan cricket with passion and dedication. He was always full of energy and ideas, a number of which he implemented following the restructuring of the National High-Performance Centre.

"I thank Grant for his contributions to Pakistan cricket and wish him well in his future endeavours," he added.