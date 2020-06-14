Cricket Cricket 'It is a bloody storm in a teacup' - Greg Chappell on ball shining debate The discussion about how to shine the cricket ball is a “bloody storm in a teacup” for Greg Chappell and he feels sweat will be as effective for shining the ball. PTI Melbourne 14 June, 2020 22:44 IST “You've only got to keep enough shine on the ball, and perspiration will do that," Chappell said. - Getty Images PTI Melbourne 14 June, 2020 22:44 IST Former India coach Greg Chappell says talks of saliva ban tilting the balance towards batsmen is a “bloody storm in a teacup”, and he feels sweat will also be as effective for shining the ball in Test cricket.The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of saliva on ball as an interim health safety measure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic -- a move that has raised concerns about the game becoming batsmen-dominated. Ban on saliva may upset balance between bat and ball: Taylor For now, the bowlers can only use sweat on the ball but many believe it will not be as effective as saliva.“If they’re wiping perspiration from their forehead, there’s sunscreen there. If they’re using saliva, they’ve probably been chewing something, so what’s in that?” the former Australian skipper was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning herald.'Not a huge difference'“I don’t know if it’s that big a deal. Perspiration will be the equal of saliva. I don’t see the difference, to be honest.” The 71-year-old, who had a controversial stint as India coach between 2005 to 2007, said the saliva ban will have a minimal affect on Australia’s fast bowlers. “None of them are big swingers of the ball — Starc might get some reverse swing — by and large it’s the pace and bounce, I don’t think we’ll notice a huge difference, to be honest,” Chappell said.Ball manufacturer Kookaburra have developed wax applicator to polish cricket balls but Chappell said it won’t be needed. Anil Kumble: COVID substitutes aimed at resuming matches in testing times “Bowlers are inventive enough. If they can get perspiration on the ball, they’ll get shine, they’ll be able to preserve the ball unless it’s a real hard, abrasive wicket,” he said. “You’ve only got to keep enough shine on the ball, and perspiration will do that. I think it’s a bloody storm in a teacup myself.” Former and current cricketers including India pacer Ishant Sharma and ex-Australian skipper Mark Taylor believe the saliva ban will upset the balance between bat and ball.Former Australian pacer Damien Fleming believes cricketers who sweat a lot will be in demand now as they will be needed to shine the ball in cooler conditions.“Now you’ll do testing to find your sweaters because you want to get the ball to them on a coolish day so you can use their sweat,” he said.“Someone like Merv Hughes, he’d be the first picked these days. He’d sweat in an igloo.” Fleming wondered about the methods teams will use to shine the ball in cooler conditions.“Why is cover doing laps in between balls?” Fleming said. “If it’s freezing in Hobart and windy, you’ll have to get creative — maybe fielders with a couple of jumpers creating that sweat.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos