Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 retention: GT full list of retained players, released players, purse remaining for auction

IPL 2023 retentions: Here’s the complete list of players retained and released by Gujarat Titans before the mini-auction in Kochi on December 23.

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 18:51 IST
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya (second from right), Rashid Khan (extreme left), David Miller (centre), Rahul Tewatia (second from left) and Wriddhiman Saha (extreme right).

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya (second from right), Rashid Khan (extreme left), David Miller (centre), Rahul Tewatia (second from left) and Wriddhiman Saha (extreme right).

Gujarat Titans (GT) has announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Tuesday.

The defending champion will be led by skipper Hardik Pandya in a squad that has retained its core ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi. GT has released six players with four overseas omissions. The side has let go of Jason Roy and Dominic Drakes, while Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh are the other players who were released.

IPL 2023 Retention: Full list of players retained, released and traded for all teams; remaining purse of all franchises

Hardik Pandya’s men will have INR 19.75 crore remaining in the purse post its retentions. It can also fill up as many as three overseas slots.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Gujarat Titans retained squad
Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan
Players released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron
Purse remaining: INR 19.25 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 3

