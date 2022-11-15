Gujarat Titans (GT) has announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Tuesday.

The defending champion will be led by skipper Hardik Pandya in a squad that has retained its core ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi. GT has released six players with four overseas omissions. The side has let go of Jason Roy and Dominic Drakes, while Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh are the other players who were released.

Hardik Pandya’s men will have INR 19.75 crore remaining in the purse post its retentions. It can also fill up as many as three overseas slots.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.