France teenager Gustav McKeon becomes youngest player to score T20I hundred in men’s cricket

France opener Gustav McKeon became the first teenager to score a T20I century in men’s cricket on Monday.

Team Sportstar
VANTAA, FINLAND 25 July, 2022 22:10 IST
Gustav McKeon became the youngest player to score a hundred in men's T20I cricket on Monday.

Gustav McKeon became the youngest player to score a hundred in men's T20I cricket on Monday.

France opener Gustav McKeon became the first teenager to score a T20 International century in men’s cricket against Switzerland in a T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B match at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa, Finland, on Monday.

At 18 years and 280 days, McKeon is now the youngest T20I centurion in men’s cricket, going past Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, who struck a hundred at 20 years and 337 days in 2019.

Playing only his second T20I, McKeon was eventually run out for 109 off 61 balls. The 18-year-old had scored a 54-ball 76 on debut against Czech Republic on Sunday.

However, the youngter’s valiant hundred went in vain as Switzerland clinched a one-wicket victory, overhauling France’s 157 for five with a four off the last ball.

