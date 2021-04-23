Cricket Cricket Vihari scores 32 but Warwickshire in trouble against Essex Vihari was out for 0 and 8 on his County debut against Nottinghamshire but looked far more assured while batting against Essex. PTI Birmingham 23 April, 2021 20:26 IST Vihari, who batted at No. 3, faced 71 balls in 94 minutes and struck five boundaries to score 32. - AP PTI Birmingham 23 April, 2021 20:26 IST India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari gave a far better account of himself in his second County match for Warwickshire but couldn't build on a steady start, scoring 32 against Essex on Friday.Vihari was out for 0 and 8 on his County debut against Nottinghamshire but looked far more assured while batting on the second day.READ| Top overseas cricketers could miss the remainder of PSL 2021 He also shared a 49-run stand with Sam Hain (36).At the time of this report, Warwickshire were 136 for five in reply to Essex's first-innings score of 295.Vihari, who batted at No. 3, faced 71 balls in 94 minutes and struck five boundaries.READ| Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas scalps five-for in 17 deliveries against Middlesex The first couple of boundaries were off right-arm medium fast bowler Sam Cook and he also got two against former South African off-spinner Simon Harmer.Having reached the 30s with a boundary off new ball bowler Jamie Porter, he edged the very next delivery. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.