Women's T20 WC: India will play with the 'right mindset', says Harmanpreet Kaur

Less than 10 days after having competed in the final of a T20 tri-series, India and Australia will lock horns once again, this time in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.The contest at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday will be the first of the competition.

Both teams were part of an official welcome at the Sydney Opera House. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who is familiar with Sydney due to her Women's Big Bash League stint with Sydney Thunder, admitted on Wednesday that nerves had kicked in.

“The nerves do start to kick in because we are very excited about that opening game and we’re looking positive in that,” Kaur said.

Weighing in on India's chances, she said, “We are a side that can put pressure on any team, we just look to stay in the right mindset and play in the way we can because that is our biggest strength. In sport, sometimes you are in good form and others you are not. I know that everyone playing in this tournament will look to be positive, and that is good for our team.”

For the first match, Kaur hoped the pitch would be on the slower side. “If the Sydney Showground is on the slower side, it will suit us, and it looks that way currently. We are looking good in that,” she said.

'Honour'

Eighteen-year-old Annabel Sutherland, who made her debut for Australia in the T20 tri-series, was happy to be featuring in the event.

“I’m loving this experience,” she said.

“I didn’t expect it at all so I’m just looking to enjoy it as much as I can and embrace everything that comes with it. It’s an honour to be part of this team, one that has had success over the years, and I’ve been welcomed in with open arms which has been lovely.

“With people such as Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, you can’t help but be impressed by the outstanding things that they’ve done over the years. Many, many young girls across the country and internationally look up to those two and a lot of people in this World Cup so it’s a privilege to play alongside them.”