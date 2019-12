Challenger Trophy: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Veda named captains

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy will lead the India A, B and C teams respectively in the women’s T20 Challenger Trophy to be played in Cuttack from January 4 to 11.

The squads were picked on Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women’s Selection Committee, a BCCI release stated.

The selection committee named 14 players each in all three squads.