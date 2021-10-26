Cricket Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur to lead team in Hong Kong’s FairBreak T20 Invitational Tournament The tournament will be played in Hong Kong from May 1-15. It will be a six-team affair and top players in the world will be seen taking part. ANI New Delhi 26 October, 2021 14:15 IST Harmanpreet Kaur. - VIJAY SONEJI ANI New Delhi 26 October, 2021 14:15 IST Indian women’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading a team in Hong Kong’s FairBreak T20 Invitational Tournament set to be played next year. FairBreak confirmed the news on Twitter.Confirming the development, FairBreak tweeted: “FairBreak is excited to announce that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain one of the six teams in FairBreak’s first Invitational T20 Tournament.” BREAKING NEWS - FairBreak is excited to announce that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain one of the six teams in FairBreak's first Invitational T20 Tournament. Please join us in welcoming @ImHarmanpreet to the #FairBreaker movement! @CricketHK @gencorpacific @KCCCricket pic.twitter.com/Ew1w3utTVw— FairBreak (@fairbreakglobal) October 26, 2021 To this tweet, Harmanpreet replied: “Really looking forward to the upcomings.(sic)”READ: Smriti Mandhana - A legend in the makingThe tournament will be played in Hong Kong from May 1-15. It will be a six-team affair and top players in the world will be seen taking part. This tournament will also be the world’s first privately funded tournament in women’s cricket history. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :