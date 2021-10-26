Harmanpreet Kaur to lead team in Hong Kong’s FairBreak T20 Invitational Tournament

Indian women’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading a team in Hong Kong’s FairBreak T20 Invitational Tournament set to be played next year. FairBreak confirmed the news on Twitter.

Confirming the development, FairBreak tweeted: “FairBreak is excited to announce that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain one of the six teams in FairBreak’s first Invitational T20 Tournament.”

BREAKING NEWS - FairBreak is excited to announce that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain one of the six teams in FairBreak's first Invitational T20 Tournament.



Please join us in welcoming @ImHarmanpreet to the #FairBreaker movement!

@CricketHK @gencorpacific @KCCCricket pic.twitter.com/Ew1w3utTVw — FairBreak (@fairbreakglobal) October 26, 2021

To this tweet, Harmanpreet replied: “Really looking forward to the upcomings.(sic)”

READ: Smriti Mandhana - A legend in the making

The tournament will be played in Hong Kong from May 1-15. It will be a six-team affair and top players in the world will be seen taking part. This tournament will also be the world’s first privately funded tournament in women’s cricket history.