Cricket Cricket U-19 World Cup warm-ups: Harnoor Singh slams century as India beats Australia Opener Harnooor Singh's unbeaten 100 helped India maul Australia by nine wickets in a warm-up game ahead of the Under-19 World Cup in Georgetown, Guyana. PTI 12 January, 2022 11:27 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The U-19 World Cup begins on Friday, January 14, 2022. - Getty Images PTI 12 January, 2022 11:27 IST Opener Harnoor Singh's unbeaten 100 helped India maul Australia by nine wickets in a warm-up game ahead of the Under-19 World Cup in Georgetown, Guyana.Australia posted 268 runs before being all out in 49.2 overs, with 18-year-old captain Connolly making 117, a knock studded with 18 boundaries.ALSO READ - Raj Angad and Harnoor, carrying the family legacy forward in styleHanooor led India's charge and was well supported by Shaik Rasheed, who scored 72. Both Harnoor and Rasheed retired hurt but captain Yash Dull (50 n.o.) took the side past the finish line with 15 balls to spare on Tuesday.The tournament proper will begin on Friday and India will open its campaign against South Africa on Saturday.In other matches, Bangladesh, England and Pakistan also recorded impressive victories.