U-19 World Cup warm-ups: Harnoor Singh slams century as India beats Australia

Opener Harnoor Singh’s unbeaten 100 helped India maul Australia by nine wickets in a warm-up game ahead of the Under-19 World Cup in Georgetown, Guyana.

Australia posted 268 runs before being all out in 49.2 overs, with 18-year-old captain Connolly making 117, a knock studded with 18 boundaries.

ALSO READ - Raj Angad and Harnoor, carrying the family legacy forward in style

Hanooor led India’s charge and was well supported by Shaik Rasheed, who scored 72. Both Harnoor and Rasheed retired hurt but captain Yash Dull (50 n.o.) took the side past the finish line with 15 balls to spare on Tuesday.

The tournament proper will begin on Friday and India will open its campaign against South Africa on Saturday.

In other matches, Bangladesh, England and Pakistan also recorded impressive victories.