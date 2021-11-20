Hasan Ali reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali was reprimanded on Saturday for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The incident for which he was punished occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh’s innings during the first T20I between the two teams in Dhaka on Friday. Hasan gave an inappropriate send-off to batter Nurul Hasan after dismissing him caught behind.

Hasan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match.”

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Hasan, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the ICC said in a statement.

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate

The Bangladesh players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate. They were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. “In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said.

Hasan and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.