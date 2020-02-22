Cricket Cricket Hasaranga steers Sri Lanka to dramatic win after Hope century Sri Lanka took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with West Indies thanks to heroics from Wanindu Hasaranga. Nicholas McGee 22 February, 2020 19:07 IST Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga - Getty Images Nicholas McGee 22 February, 2020 19:07 IST Wanindu Hasaranga inspired Sri Lanka to a dramatic one-wicket win in the first ODI against West Indies with the highest successful chase at Colombo.The Windies had set the host 290 to win the opening match of the three-game series, Shai Hope leading the way with 115 as he scored his ninth ODI century.It was a target that looked like it could well be beyond Sri Lanka after their innings lost impetus following a 111-run first-wicket partnership between Avishka Fernando (50) and captain Dimuth Karunaratne (52).Thisara Perera played an important role with a 22-ball 32, but when he was caught off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph the match was very much in the balance with Sri Lanka on 253-7. Ervine makes century but Hasan keeps Zimbabwe in check However, Hasaranga (42 off 39) produced a performance that belied his ODI average of 14.37 to get Sri Lanka over the finish line.Hasaranga's ability to find the rope – he struck a quartet of fours and one maximum – and inaccurate death bowling from the Windies left the scores level going into the final over.A direct-hit run out from Sunil Ambris to remove Lakshan Sandakan frayed the nerves a little, but the one run Sri Lanka needed came from a Keemo Paul no-ball off the next delivery. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos