Hazlewood cites 'huge' Babar wicket as key for Australia

Josh Hazlewood hopes his dismissal of Babar Azam can set the tone for the series after Australia dismissed Pakistan for 240 on day one of the first Test.

Babar is a man in form but survived just four deliveries before falling victim to a full and wide one from Hazlewood, edging into the hands of Joe Burns at first slip.

It was an ill-judged shot that limited Babar's first-innings contribution at the Gabba to just one run, and Hazlewood wants to restrict his input across both matches.



"It's huge to try to stay on top of him, for sure," Hazlewood said, having helped to check Pakistan's progress after they reached 75 without loss in Brisbane.

"He's probably coming off T20 cricket as well and we know he's a stroke-maker and he certainly likes to put the pressure back on you as a bowler.

"I feel if you can get him early, you can get a rash shot like that sometimes.

"If he drives for four, he's sort of away as well in his game. So it can go both ways there, but we were lucky enough to get the nick and hopefully stay on top of him for the series."

Hazlewood claimed figures of 2-46, while Mitchell Starc starred with the ball as he took 4-52.

Among Starc's scalps was Naseem Shah, Pakistan's 16-year-old debutant who had earlier dug in to deny the bowler a hat-trick.

Naseem, far more at home with the ball in hand, will now hope to stifle the hosts' reply on Friday.