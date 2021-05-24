Shivlal Yadav weighs in on his nomination as HCA representative to BCCI SGM

Former BCCI president N. Shivlal Yadav, on Monday, said he doesn’t hold any grudge against Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin.

Azharuddin has questioned secretary R. Vijayanand's decision to choose Yadav as HCA's representative for the BCCI's virtual Special General Meeting on May 29.

“What is there for me to prove? I have held the highest post in the BCCI - the presidentship. I have no role in the HCA but for this nomination pushing me to the forefront,” Yadav, 64, told Sportstar.

“Yes, if the BCCI approves my nomination to attend the SGM, then I am surely going to attend it. Once the BCCI does so, I don’t think anyone can question that decision. After all, it is the parent body of the game in India,” he added.

“Even if the BCCI says that I should not attend, it is okay for me. I have accepted in the first instance to be the HCA representative because it is according to the HCA Constitution,” he said.

On issues being raised against his eligibility - he has held the office-bearer’s post in the HCA for more than the stipulated nine years as per the Justice Lodha guidelines - Yadav said he was not naive to accept anything without knowing the rules.

“I am eligible to take part in the BCCI, and that’s why I am attending it,” he said.

False egos

Reflecting on the developments in HCA, the former India off-spinner said it was sad that cricket had taken a backseat.

“It looks like they are fighting on false egos. For any decent administrator, he or she has to go by the majority opinion. One has to adopt a give and take policy to sort out any issues,” Yadav said.



“It is unfortunate that while other Cricket Associations across India are prospering, HCA is in the news for all wrong reasons. It is high time the house is set in order by sitting across the table to arrive at a consensus on any issue. This is not impossible,” he said.