Heath Streak banned for eight years for breaching ICC's anti-corruption code

Former Zimbabwe captain and coach Heath Streak has been banned for eight years after being charged with multiple breaches of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s anti-corruption code.

One of Zimbabwe's legends, Streak has been under probe for a list of games between 2017 and 2018 - during his stint as a coach. It is believed that the matches include some in international cricket as well as for stints in T20 leagues - including the IPL, the BPL and Afghanistan Premier League.

READ: ‘Excited’ Heath Streak looking forward to KKR stint

Under the provisions of the Code, Streak chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. He will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 28 March 2029.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said: “Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the Code.

READ: Ex-Zimbabwe Cricket director banned from cricket for 10 years

“As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game. He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.

“The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful. He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation.”