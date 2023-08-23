Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away at 49

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away, aged 49. The Zimbabwe cricketer lost his battle with cancer while undergoing treatment in South Africa, according to multiple reports.
Former Zimbabwe fast bowler wrote on his social media handle confirming the passing away of Streak. Several other international cricketers also shared their condolences messages.
Zimbabwe cricket great Heath Streak critically ill
“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side,” Olonga wrote.
Veteran India off-spinner R Ashwin too condoled Streak’s death on his social media handle. “Heath Streak is no more. Sad!! Really sad,” Ashwin wrote.
Streak captained Zimbabwe between 2000 and 2004 and represented his nation in 65 Test matches and 189 ODIs. Streak captained Zimbabwe between 2000 and 2004 and represented his nation in 65 Test matches and 189 ODIs.
“Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa,” his family had said earlier in a statement.
“He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field.”
However, the legendary Zimbabwe cricketer breathed his last.
The former Zimbabwe captain played his last Test match against India at Harare in 2005 and the same year played his last ODI against New Zealand at the same venue.
