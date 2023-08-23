Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain passes away at 49

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away, aged 49. The Zimbabwe cricketer lost his battle with cancer while undergoing treatment in South Africa, according to multiple reports.

Former Zimbabwe fast bowler wrote on his social media handle confirming the passing away of Streak. Several other international cricketers also shared their condolences messages.

Zimbabwe cricket great Heath Streak critically ill

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side,” Olonga wrote.

Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...😔 — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 22, 2023

Veteran India off-spinner R Ashwin too condoled Streak’s death on his social media handle. “Heath Streak is no more. Sad!! Really sad,” Ashwin wrote.

Heath Streak is no more. Sad!! Really sad. #RIP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 23, 2023

Streaky 🥲

No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others

Our hearts our broken you leave behind a beautiful family and a legacy for us to live up to!

You will be missed we love you dearly

Rest in peace streaky 💔 pic.twitter.com/2sXz4WNqu7 — Sean Williams (@sean14williams) August 22, 2023

💔

Rest easy bro. — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 22, 2023

“Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa,” his family had said earlier in a statement.

“He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field.”

However, the legendary Zimbabwe cricketer breathed his last.

The former Zimbabwe captain played his last Test match against India at Harare in 2005 and the same year played his last ODI against New Zealand at the same venue.