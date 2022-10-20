Home Ministry will decide if Indian team travels to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup, says Sports Minister

Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the home ministry will take a call on Indian cricket team’s travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year since the players’ security is an important matter.

Minutes after the BCCI Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, Jay Shah, who is the Board secretary as well as the Asian Cricket Council chief, said, “It is my decision that the 2023 Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue.”

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle,” PCB said in a statement in response to Shah’s decision.

“All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete,” Thakur told a select gathering of journalists when asked about the controversy that erupted after Shah’s statement.

“It’s BCCI’s matter and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been organised. The ODI World Cup will also take place next year in India and all big teams around the globe will take part in it.”

Thakur spoke after it was announced that the fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11.

Asked about Indian team’s travel, the Sports Minister said, “It’s a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players’ safety and security is an important matter,” Thakur said.

(With inputs from PTI)