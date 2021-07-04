Five Apex Council members disqualified by HCA Ombudsman

Five members of the Apex Council of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) - Messrs K. John Manoj (vice-president), R. Vijayanand (Secretary), Naresh Sharma (joint secretary), Surender Agarwal (treasurer) and P. Anuradha (Councillor) - were temporarily disqualified from performing their duties as office-bearers of the Apex Council by HCA Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma on Sunday, according to HCA President Mohammed Azharuddin.



“It was communicated earlier that these five members are facing an inquiry under Rule 41(1)(b) by Justice Deepak Verma, retired Judge of the Supreme Court), '' he said in a statement on Sunday.



“The Apex Council, under the able leadership of Mohammed Azharuddin, President, will take suitable steps to implement the order (attached herewith) and take all necessary steps for the administration of HCA,” Justice Verma said in the communication which was circulated to the media.



“I deem it appropriate to set aside the resolution (if any) passed by these five members in suspending the duly elected President, issuing a show cause notice and directing them to refrain from any subsequent

actions against Azharuddin,” he said.



However, John Manoj, who took over as interim president recently, opposed the move.



“We don’t accept the appointment of Justice Verma as Ombudsman itself. And, we will go by the order of our own Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Nisar Ahmad Kakru, former Chief Justice of the combined Andhra Pradesh High Court,” he said.