Former HCA presidents discuss corrective measures, Association election in special meeting

Former BCCI president and India off-spinner N. Shivlal Yadav, along with former HCA presidents G. Vinod, Arshad Ayub, and former Secretaries K. John Manoj and T. Seshnarayan, informed the media on Monday that they had convened a Special General Meeting on December 11 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Shivlal said that the one-point agenda of the meeting is to appoint a Returning Officer to ensure the process of early elections would begin.

“Actually, it is the duty of Azhar (former India captain Mohd Azharuddin) to convene this meeting after his term as President expired in September this year. I don’t know what is the harm in convening the meeting,” Shivlal said.

“We are only asking for conducting the elections and nothing else right now,” he said.

“But, it is obvious that things are not right in the HCA administration and the honourable Justice (Retd) Nisar Ahmad Kakru (chairman of the Supreme Court appointed panel to look into the affairs of HCA) report to the Supreme Court highlighting these things was simple proof of this,” he said.

“Azhar just can’t keep on reminding all that he played for India and hence knew about cricket better than others. Even we represented India. Playing for India doesn’t exempt anyone from discharging the Constitutional obligations,” Shivlal said.

“Importantly, neither myself, Arshad nor Vinod would have any role in the election process as and when it is initiated. We are here in the interest of the players who are at the receiving end for the last three years,” he said.

“Neither do I know Justice Kakru nor did I meet him. But, I have the highest respect for Justice Kakru,” he said.

Shivlal, who was also former HCA President, said the BCCI had no role in the HCA affairs. “It will not interfere and in a worse case if things come to such a pass then the HCA would meet the same fate as Rajasthan Cricket Association. And, this is exactly what we don’t want to happen,” he said.

G. Vinod appealed to all the affiliated HCA Secretaries to fight for Constitutional rights and ensure early elections are held to take corrective measures.

Arshad said there was no dispute about membership of any private clubs and all disputes were cleared in 1993 itself thanks to a communication from the then Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad.

John Manoj said it was ironic that membership of some clubs was being disputed now by those who won the elections with the same voters list last time. “I believe there are some vested interests in the SC panel formed to take care of HCA affairs to allow Azhar to continue with his illegal actions,” Seshnarayan alleged.