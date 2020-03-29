COVID-19: HCA to donate ₹50 lakh to PM-CARES fund

Hyderabad Cricket Association will be contributing ₹50 lakh to the PM-CARES fund to battle the dreaded coronavirus, association secretary R. Vijayanand informed the media.

In a statement here on Sunday, the HCA official said this was in tune with the directive of the BCCI which asked every associated member to contribute to the fund.

“With the world going through tough time because of the virus, we feel it is our minimum responsibility to chip in our own little way for the fund,” the secretary said. “This amount will be directly deducted from the BCCI annual subsidy,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the HCA had already offered the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal here to the Telangana State Government to set up an isolation centre.