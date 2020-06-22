ICA extends help to four more former Bengal players

The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) will extend financial assistance to four more former Bengal players.

The new beneficiaries from the state are women cricketers Sumita Mukhopadhaya (Rs. 80,000), Ila Das (Rs. 60,000), Iti Dutta (Rs. 60,000) and Nandu Chandvarker (Rs. 80,000).

One of the beneficiaries, Ila, expressed her gratitude. “I am thankful for the support at this difficult time. I live with my ill mother, with the coaching camps being closed for this pandemic and I am out of work since then. I can't say how much thankful I am.

“Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya has stood by me from the beginning of the lockdown and now ICA has extended its support too. This is one of the best things cricket has given me,” said Ila.

ICA has previously helped five former Bengal cricketers.