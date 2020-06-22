Cricket Cricket ICA extends help to four more former Bengal players The new beneficiaries from the state are women cricketers Sumita Mukhopadhaya, Ila Das, Iti Dutta and Nandu Chandvarker Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 22 June, 2020 21:28 IST ICA has previously helped five former Bengal cricketers. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 22 June, 2020 21:28 IST The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) will extend financial assistance to four more former Bengal players. The new beneficiaries from the state are women cricketers Sumita Mukhopadhaya (Rs. 80,000), Ila Das (Rs. 60,000), Iti Dutta (Rs. 60,000) and Nandu Chandvarker (Rs. 80,000).One of the beneficiaries, Ila, expressed her gratitude. “I am thankful for the support at this difficult time. I live with my ill mother, with the coaching camps being closed for this pandemic and I am out of work since then. I can't say how much thankful I am.“Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya has stood by me from the beginning of the lockdown and now ICA has extended its support too. This is one of the best things cricket has given me,” said Ila. ICA has previously helped five former Bengal cricketers. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos