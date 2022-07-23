Imran Khwaja, Pankaj Khimji and Neil Speight have been elected as the ICC Associate Member Directors after an election process at the ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham on Saturday.

Imran Khwaja and Neil Speight have both been re-elected as Associate Member representatives on the Board, with Pankaj Khimji replacing Mahinda Vallipuram.

Khimji is the Chairman of the Oman Cricket Board and Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council. The voting for the positions was conducted at the Formal Associate Members meeting by way of a weighted secret ballot.