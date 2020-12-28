Kohli wins ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, Ellyse Perry bags three awards

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade along with the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement via Twitter, bestowing the honour on Kohli, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the "ICC Awards" period.

In the same period, he was also the batsman with most fifties (94), most runs (20396) besides having the maximum average (56.97) among players with 70 plus innings.

Overall, the 32-year-old has amassed 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals, averaging more than 50 across formats.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry won the ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade alongside Female ODI Cricketer of the Decade and T20I Cricketer of the Decade awards.

Perry, who is the only female Australian athlete to play in the cricket and football World Cups, amassed 4,349 international runs, 213 wickets as she won four T20 World Cup titles and the 2013 ODI World Cup.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. He was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.