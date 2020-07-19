ICC Board meeting: Fate of T20 World Cup in focus

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) board meets for yet another virtual meeting on Monday, question remains on whether it will finally take a call on the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled from 18 October to 15 November but Cricket Australia has already indicated that it may not be possible for it to host the tournament this time around owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the ICC has adopted a wait-and-watch policy, stating it would explore all possible ‘contingency’ options.

IPL window

But in the meeting on Monday, a decisive round of deliberation is expected on the fate of the tournament, with the member boards like the BCCI hoping for clarity. As far as the BCCI is concerned, its aim is to conduct the cash-rich Indian Premier League in the September-November window if the T20 World Cup is officially called off.

“For the BCCI, conducting the IPL is of importance. But for that, the ICC must take a call on the T20 World Cup. Only then, we can think of planning the IPL,” one of the BCCI officials said.

With spike in the coronavirus cases, the franchise-based tournament is most likely to be shifted to the United Arab Emirates, once the Indian government gives its nod.

Board officials who have been tracking the developments, however, admit that the ICC needs to follow protocols before taking calls on such big-ticket tournaments. “There are a few nitty-grittys that need to be followed by the BCCI. So, it has to consider every aspect before taking a call,” a senior official said.

Last week, the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in September, was put off due to the pandemic and ahead of the ICC meeting, the members hope that a decision comes out soon. Sportstar understands that the nomination process for the ICC’s next independent chairman could also be discussed in the meeting. Earlier this month, Shashank Manohar stepped down as the independent chairman, leading to speculations on who would succeed him.