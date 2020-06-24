ICC to discuss nomination process for next chairman on Thursday

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) holds yet another virtual meeting on Thursday, the major area of discussion will be the nomination process for its next chairman.

With the current ICC chairman Shashank Manohar unwilling to seek another extension, the board members need to finalise the nomination process for Manohar’s replacement. As things stand now, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s Colin Graves appears to be the front runner, with Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani already ruling himself out of the race.

There are speculations that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly could emerge as a strong candidate, in case he throws the hat in the ring. With not much clarity on whether the Supreme Court will accept BCCI's plea of easing his cooling-off period, the BCCI and Ganguly have remained tight-lipped about the prospects in the ICC.

“It’s too early to comment on anything. As of now, there is nothing. The board has to finalise the nomination process first and things would be decided over the course of time,” an official told Sportstar.

To be eligible for the chairman’s post, a member is required to attend a minimum of two board meetings. It is also necessary that he is nominated by a current or past director (board member) of his respective country.

The board members agree they will have to look into a lot of factors and then take a call on its nomination process, indicating that major decisions are unlikely in the meeting. An ICC board comprises chairman, 12 Test playing nations, three associate members, independent female director — Indra Nooyi — and chief executive Manu Sawhney who doesn’t have a vote in case of election.

With the ICC already stating that the future of the T20 World Cup — scheduled to be held in Australia later this year — could be decided next month, Thursday’s meeting won’t have any announcements on the matter.

During the ICC board’s previous meeting on May 30, leaks of classified e-mails gained precedence over the agenda and a panel was constituted to look into the matter as to how confidential matters were leaked to the media.

It is likely that the board could be briefed on the investigation.