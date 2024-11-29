 />
Champions Trophy 2025 impasse: ICC board meets briefly, to reconvene again in the next few days

With the impasse continuing following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, the hybrid model seems to be the only feasible option, even though the Pakistan Cricket Board has opposed the move.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 17:42 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Sources have confirmed that all 15 members of the board - 12 full members and three directors from the associate nations - attended the meeting
Sources have confirmed that all 15 members of the board - 12 full members and three directors from the associate nations - attended the meeting
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: AFP

The suspense over the fate of the Champions Trophy continues as the International Cricket Council board met briefly on Friday to discuss the issue, but a decision on the issue will be taken only in the next few days.

Contrary to reports claiming that the meeting was postponed,  Sportstar understands that the ICC board did meet briefly virtually, and it was decided that all the respective parties will continue to work towards a positive resolution to the ongoing impasse. The ICC board is expected to reconvene in the next few days, if not on Saturday.

With the impasse continuing following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, the hybrid model seems to be the only feasible option, even though the Pakistan Cricket Board has opposed the move.

Sources have confirmed that all 15 members of the board - 12 full members and three directors from the associate nations - attended the meeting, but no decision could be reached since the PCB refused to relent from its position.

According to a section of the Pakistani media, the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is currently in Dubai to deliberate the issue with the concerned stakeholders.

Earlier, the PCB chief had sought a reasonable or acceptable proposal from the ICC and even signalled that a hybrid model could be considered ‘only if the same is employed for other major tournaments to be hosted by India for the remaining tournament cycle’ till 2031.

India is scheduled to host the Women’s World Cup next year, an Asia Cup in 2025, followed by the men’s T20 World Cup in 2026 and a Champions Trophy in 2029, and if the PCB eventually sticks to its condition, the Pakistan team might be reluctant to tour India.

For now, efforts are to ensure that the tournament is eventually held in a hybrid model - with the United Arab Emirates hosting India’s matches, one semifinal and the final if India makes it. Pakistan, meanwhile, will play its matches at home and host a semifinal, and in case India does not make it to the final, the final could also be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The other option is taking the tournament to a different venue, with PCB retaining hosting rights. However, with barely a couple of months left for the tournament, it could be a logistical nightmare to do so.

Keeping the security issues in mind, the BCCI has reiterated that it won’t send its teams to Pakistan for the ICC event, and the recent political protests in Islamabad, which forced the Sri Lanka A team to return home midway through the tour, has further bolstered its stand.

The Champions Trophy, which was last held in England in 2017, is slated to be held between February 19 and March 9 next year.

ICC Champions Trophy

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
