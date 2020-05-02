Cricket Quiz: 2019 Cricket World Cup England won a dramatic final against New Zealand at Lord's to lift its maiden ODI world title. How much do you know about the showpiece event? Find out in our quiz. Team Sportstar 02 May, 2020 16:37 IST World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan after England beat New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup to lift its maiden title. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 02 May, 2020 16:37 IST 1.Which two teams at the 2019 World Cup did not once score above 300 runs in an innings? Bangladesh and Sri Lanka South Africa and West Indies Afghanistan and New Zealand 2.Of the 10 teams that played the 2019 World Cup, which was the only one to not have a batsman score a century? South Africa Afghanistan West Indies 3.India’s Mohammed Shami played just four matches at the 2019 World Cup. How many hauls of at least four wickets did he take? Four Two Three 4.In 11 matches it played at the 2019 World Cup, England scored in excess of 300 runs in an innings six times. In the final, it scored 241. How many times did England score between 241 and 300 runs? Zero Two Three 5.Five matches at the 2019 World Cup saw the team batting first win by more than 100 runs. England accounted for four of those. Which country won the fifth? India Australia Pakistan 6.Who hit the most 50-plus scores at the 2019 World Cup? Rohit Sharma David Warner Shakib Al Hasan 7.England captain Eoin Morgan’s 148 against Afghanistan at the 2019 World Cup included 17 sixes. How many fours did he hit in that innings? Six Five Four 8.Which opening pair had the most 100-run partnerships at the 2019 World Cup? Aaron Finch and David Warner Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul