Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AFG vs SL predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

On a high after its win over Pakistan, Afghanistan will look to trump another Asian side when it takes Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

AFGHANISTAN VS SRI LANKA PREDICTED LINEUPS

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

AFGHANISTAN VS SRI LANKA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: Kusal Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka (vc), Hasmatullah Shahidi All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Angelo Mathews Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka Team composition: AFG 5-6 SL | Credits Left: 8.5

SQUADS

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha