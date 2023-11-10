Australia vs Bangladesh Dream 11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Australia will take on Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.
Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams ahead of the match:
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis/Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed/Mahedi Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Miraz, Tawhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Anamul Haque
