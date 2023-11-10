MagazineBuy Print

Australia vs Bangladesh Dream 11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs BAN predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

AUS vs BAN: Here are the Dream11 fantasy predictions, predicted playing XIs and squads for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday. 

Published : Nov 10, 2023 21:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action.
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia will take on Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams ahead of the match:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis/Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed/Mahedi Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

DREAM 11 FANTASY PICKS
Wicketkeeper: Litton Das
Batters: David Warner, Mahmudullah, Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Hasan Miraz, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc
Team composition: AUS 8:3 BAN | Credits left: 7.5

SQUADS

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Miraz, Tawhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Anamul Haque

