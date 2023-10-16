MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Sri Lanka WC results and records

AUS vs SL: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between Australia and Sri Lanka.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Aaron Finch celebrates his century with Steven Smith during his side’s 2019 World Cup match
Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his century with Steven Smith during his side's 2019 World Cup match | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS/Reuters
infoIcon

Australia’s Aaron Finch celebrates his century with Steven Smith during his side’s 2019 World Cup match | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS/Reuters

Australia will look to break its winless run in ODI World Cup as it takes on Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

The Aussies have lost their last four matches in the World Cups, including the opening two matches of this edition.

Pat Cummins’ side will take confidence from its favourable numbers against Sri Lanka, which has won only once against Australia (back in 1996).

AUS vs SL H2H in WORLD CUP
Matches played - 11
Australia - 8
Sri Lanka - 2
Last result - Australia won by 87 runs (2019; Oval)
AUS vs SL - List of results in World Cups
1975 - Australia win by 52 runs (The Oval)
1992 - Australia won by seven wickets (Adelaide)
1996 - Sri Lanka won by forfeit (Colombo)
1996 - Sri Lanka won by seven wickets (Lahore)
2003 - Australia won by 96 runs (Centurion)
2003 - Australia won by 48 runs (Gqeberha)
2007 - Australia won by seven wickets (St. George’s)
2007 - Australia won by 53 runs (Bridgetown)
2011 - No Result
2015 - Australia won by 64 runs (Sydney)
2019 - Australia won by 87 runs (The Oval)

AUS vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Aaron Finch - 153 off 132 balls (2019; The Oval)

Adam Gilchrist - 149 off 104 balls (2007; Bridgetown)

Ricky Ponting - 114 off 109 balls (2003; Centurion)

AUS vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Nathan Bracken - 4/19 in 9.4 overs (2007; St. George’s)

Mitchell Starc - 4/55 in 10 overs (2019; The Oval)

Chaminda Vaas - 3/34 in 10 overs (2003; Gqeberha)

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Australia /

Sri Lanka

