AUS vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Sri Lanka WC results and records

Australia will look to break its winless run in ODI World Cup as it takes on Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.
The Aussies have lost their last four matches in the World Cups, including the opening two matches of this edition.
Pat Cummins’ side will take confidence from its favourable numbers against Sri Lanka, which has won only once against Australia (back in 1996).
AUS vs SL H2H in WORLD CUP
AUS vs SL - List of results in World Cups
AUS vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Aaron Finch - 153 off 132 balls (2019; The Oval)
Adam Gilchrist - 149 off 104 balls (2007; Bridgetown)
Ricky Ponting - 114 off 109 balls (2003; Centurion)
AUS vs SL AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Nathan Bracken - 4/19 in 9.4 overs (2007; St. George’s)
Mitchell Starc - 4/55 in 10 overs (2019; The Oval)
Chaminda Vaas - 3/34 in 10 overs (2003; Gqeberha)
